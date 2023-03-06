WATCH: Man sets fire to lottery shop in Kerala's Thrippunithura after issuing threat on Facebook live; arrested |

Thrippunithura: In a strange incident, a guy lit a lottery agency on fire after threatening to do so in a Facebook Live video. The event happened on Friday at around 5.40 p.m. in Statue, Thrippunithura.

The attacker, Rajesh TS, a Vadakkekotta native, has been taken into custody by the police. Many lottery tickets were burned in the fire, and there was reportedly a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh.

In the video that is now going viral on the social media website, Rajesh can be seen casually walking toward the shop with a bottle of gasoline in his hand. He then pours the gasoline on the lottery tickets while there are salesmen standing at the counter. Sensing what Rajesh is about to do next, the salesman and other people in the store run out. Eventually, Rajesh set fire to the petrol and within seconds the table full of lottery tickets erupts into flames.

The workers doused the fire with water, preventing a serious accident in the neighbourhood full of businesses. Rajesh sells lottery tickets nearby, according to the staff members of the organisation. The motive for the attack is still a mystery.

Rajesh had already threatened to light the lottery agency on fire on Friday at 6 o'clock in a Facebook Live video. "We need the kind of genuine communism that existed under the EMS." He posted on Facebook, "We need brothers who are ready to serve the people."