Watch: Mamata Banerjee goes full Bong, sings Rabindra sangeet at Nandan on Tagore Jayanti

The lockdown notwithstanding, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary was celebrated in West Bengal. Tagore has been an integral part of the state’s cultural heritage and world over the Nobel laureate’s works are discussed. West Bengal’s pride is also the Vishwabharati University set up by Tagore in Shantiniketan where celebrations will be muted this year due to the lockdown.
Tagore was born on the 25th day of Baisakh which fell on Friday, the 8th of May and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made sure to hold celebrations in a unique way, where the state’s intellectual bhodrolok has a chance to partake in Rabindra Jayanti despite the lockdown.
Chief Minister paid tribute to the Nobel laureate singing a classic rabindrasangeet 'Dariye Acho Tumi Amar Ganer Opare' in front of a flower decked portrait of Rabindranath Tagore.
Kolkata Police came up with drills throughout the city, where tableaux of Tagore did rounds. Songs of Tagore were broadcasted along with a song written by Mamata Banerjee on corona as an awareness program. Officers of Kolkata Police paid their tribute to the legend by performing drills in front of Tagore's tableaux.
