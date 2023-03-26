 Watch: Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed steps out of Sabarmati jail, to travel to UP with Prayagraj Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed steps out of Sabarmati jail, to travel to UP with Prayagraj Police

Watch: Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed steps out of Sabarmati jail, to travel to UP with Prayagraj Police

All accused in the case, including Atiq Ahmed, will be produced before the court on March 28

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
article-image

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed stepped out of Sabarmati Jail as a team of Prayagraj Police arrived to take him with them from Gujarat to UP in connection to the kidnapping case.

As per a UP Court's order, the verdict in a kidnapping case will be pronounced on March 28. All accused in the case, including Atiq Ahmed, will be produced before the court on that day.

The Special Task Force of the UP police reached Sabarmati jail in Gujarat on Sunday to take Atiq Ahmed back to Uttar Pradesh.

The gangster-turned-politician is the main accused in the murder case of Umesh Pal, who was the key witness in the 2005 killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

The former Samajwadi Party leader had moved the Supreme Court against his shifting fropm Gujarat to UP, claiming that he has been "roped in" as an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and fears threat to his life.

Ahmed had also sought directions to ensure that no physical or bodily injury or harm is done to him in any manner during police custody or interrogation.

Read Also
Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed to be kept in isolated high-security barrack in Prayagraj Jail,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed steps out of Sabarmati jail, to travel to UP with Prayagraj...

Watch: Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed steps out of Sabarmati jail, to travel to UP with Prayagraj...

Congress's Satyagraha against Constitution, court's verdict: BJP

Congress's Satyagraha against Constitution, court's verdict: BJP

Karnataka Polls: Congress vows to reinstate Muslim quota, calls BJP's move 'unconstitutional'

Karnataka Polls: Congress vows to reinstate Muslim quota, calls BJP's move 'unconstitutional'

Nitin Gadkari says, ‘India's highway infrastructure will match US by 2024’: Report

Nitin Gadkari says, ‘India's highway infrastructure will match US by 2024’: Report

'Inside people taking politics outside, outside people trying to interfere...': EAM Jaishankar's...

'Inside people taking politics outside, outside people trying to interfere...': EAM Jaishankar's...