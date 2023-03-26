Watch: Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed steps out of Sabarmati jail, to travel to UP with Prayagraj Police

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed stepped out of Sabarmati Jail as a team of Prayagraj Police arrived to take him with them from Gujarat to UP in connection to the kidnapping case.

As per a UP Court's order, the verdict in a kidnapping case will be pronounced on March 28. All accused in the case, including Atiq Ahmed, will be produced before the court on that day.

The Special Task Force of the UP police reached Sabarmati jail in Gujarat on Sunday to take Atiq Ahmed back to Uttar Pradesh.

The gangster-turned-politician is the main accused in the murder case of Umesh Pal, who was the key witness in the 2005 killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

The former Samajwadi Party leader had moved the Supreme Court against his shifting fropm Gujarat to UP, claiming that he has been "roped in" as an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and fears threat to his life.

Ahmed had also sought directions to ensure that no physical or bodily injury or harm is done to him in any manner during police custody or interrogation.