WATCH: Last two 'Saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib arrive in Delhi from Afghanistan |

Delhi: The last two 'Saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib have arrived from Afghanistan's Kabul in Delhi on Wednesday, and will now be taken to a Gurudwara. Three people have arrived from Kabul with the last 2 Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

#WATCH | Kabul:A non-scheduled Kam Air flight, organised by Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Amritsar,to arrive in Delhi from Kabul today. Last 2 Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib onboard with 3 members of Afghan Sikh community: Puneet Singh Chandhok, Pres Indian World Forum pic.twitter.com/A6rumtCQdd — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the process of bringing back the symbols of faith and heritage associated with Sikhism is going on continuously. As a result, the last two versions of Guru Granth Sahib were brought to Delhi.

'All religious heritage brought back to India,' said Manjeet Singh GK, the JAGO-Jag Aasra Guru Ott and the former president of DSGPC

Speaking to ANI, on this occasion, Manjeet Singh GK, the JAGO-Jag Aasra Guru Ott and the former president of DSGPC said that all religious heritage is being brought back in view of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan after the coming of Taliban rule.

"These last two versions of Guru Granth Sahib were left there. We had tried to bring them earlier also. But, at that time Taliban had stopped it in view of technical aspects," he added.

The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee has borne all the expenses of bringing them from there and if anyone wants to come further, the committee will continue to cooperate.

Manjeet Singh further said, "After the intervention of the Government of India and talks between the two governments, today it has become possible that we have been able to bring back both the formats."

A non-scheduled flight from Kabul carried the saroops

President of Indian World Forum, Puneet Singh Chandhok told ANI, "a non-scheduled Kam Air flight, organised by Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Amritsar is to arrive in Delhi from Kabul today. Last 2 Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib onboard with 3 members of Afghan Sikh community."

He thanked the Government of Afghanistan and the Government of India for facilitating the smooth passage and protocol for the transfer of Sri Guru Granth Sahib as per its sanctity.