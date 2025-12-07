 Watch: Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra And Supriya Sule Dance Together On Stage To 'Om Shanti Om' At Naveen Jindal’s Daughter’s Wedding
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra And Supriya Sule Dance Together On Stage To 'Om Shanti Om' At Naveen Jindal’s Daughter’s Wedding

Watch: Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra And Supriya Sule Dance Together On Stage To 'Om Shanti Om' At Naveen Jindal’s Daughter’s Wedding

Yashaswini Jindal married Shashwat Somani, son of industrialists Sandeep and Sumita Somani. The Somani family heads businesses in glass, sanitaryware and building materials through Somani Impressa Ltd and AGI Greenpac Limited. Shashwat, who joined the family enterprise in 2024, is considered the next-generation leader of the group.

AditiUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra And Supriya Sule Dance Together On Stage To 'Om Shanti Om' At Naveen Jindal’s Daughter’s Wedding | X

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut shared the stage with TMC MP Mahua Moitra and NCP MP Supriya Sule at the wedding of Yashaswini Jindal, daughter of BJP MP Naveen Jindal. The unexpected trio broke into a dance performance to the title track of 'Om Shanti Om', which quickly became a talking point on social media, with several clips circulating online.

Videos from the wedding show a packed gathering of VVIP guests enjoying the performances. The celebratory atmosphere drew significant public attention as political leaders, usually seen across ideological lines, were captured sharing light moments on the dance floor.

Have a look:

Politicians take over the dance floor

In one of the videos posted on X by Jindal’s sister-in-law Sangita Jindal, Ranaut, Moitra and Sule are seen performing together, followed by a clip of Naveen Jindal and his brothers dancing to a classic Bollywood song. Jindal’s energetic performance, complete with coordinated steps, drew applause from guests.

Ranaut had earlier shared a glimpse of the preparations on her Instagram Story, posting an image from the rehearsals with Jindal and a group of participants. She captioned it, “Some filmy moments with fellow parliamentarians ha ha. Rehearsing for @naveenjindalmp ji’s daughter’s wedding sangeet.”

Read Also
After Kangana, Supriya Sule's Dance Performance, BJP MP Naveen Jindal Grooves To Iconic Song At...
article-image

More about the wedding

Yashaswini Jindal married Shashwat Somani, son of industrialists Sandeep and Sumita Somani. The Somani family heads businesses in glass, sanitaryware and building materials through Somani Impressa Ltd and AGI Greenpac Limited. Shashwat, who joined the family enterprise in 2024, is considered the next-generation leader of the group and has studied business strategy and management overseas.

FPJ Shorts
Good News! Mumbai Becomes The 5th Best Food City In The World
Good News! Mumbai Becomes The 5th Best Food City In The World
Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram After Calling Off Their Wedding Amid Controversy
Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana UNFOLLOW Each Other On Instagram After Calling Off Their Wedding Amid Controversy
No Lending Curbs On Green Energy, Govt Clarifies Reports & Reaffirms Strong Push For Solar Manufacturing In India
No Lending Curbs On Green Energy, Govt Clarifies Reports & Reaffirms Strong Push For Solar Manufacturing In India
'Nation Got Freedom In 1947; This City Gets It Now': Senior BJP Leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Sounds Poll Bugle For Vasai-Virar Elections
'Nation Got Freedom In 1947; This City Gets It Now': Senior BJP Leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Sounds Poll Bugle For Vasai-Virar Elections
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Choking On Toffee Claims Life Of 2-Year-Old In Bijnor, Family Devastated

Uttar Pradesh: Choking On Toffee Claims Life Of 2-Year-Old In Bijnor, Family Devastated

Chhattisgarh: 5, Including Minor, Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Jashpur; Video Surfaces

Chhattisgarh: 5, Including Minor, Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Jashpur; Video Surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Police Launch Week-Long Drive To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingyas &...

Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi Police Launch Week-Long Drive To Identify Illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingyas &...

'Will Not Accept Mosque In Babar's Name': BJP's Dilip Ghosh Tells Humayun Kabir To Form Party For...

'Will Not Accept Mosque In Babar's Name': BJP's Dilip Ghosh Tells Humayun Kabir To Form Party For...

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Minors Killed In Accidental Firing During Pre-Wedding Celebrations In Etah

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Minors Killed In Accidental Firing During Pre-Wedding Celebrations In Etah