Watch: Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra And Supriya Sule Dance Together On Stage To 'Om Shanti Om' At Naveen Jindal’s Daughter’s Wedding | X

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut shared the stage with TMC MP Mahua Moitra and NCP MP Supriya Sule at the wedding of Yashaswini Jindal, daughter of BJP MP Naveen Jindal. The unexpected trio broke into a dance performance to the title track of 'Om Shanti Om', which quickly became a talking point on social media, with several clips circulating online.



Videos from the wedding show a packed gathering of VVIP guests enjoying the performances. The celebratory atmosphere drew significant public attention as political leaders, usually seen across ideological lines, were captured sharing light moments on the dance floor.



Have a look:

Politicians take over the dance floor



In one of the videos posted on X by Jindal’s sister-in-law Sangita Jindal, Ranaut, Moitra and Sule are seen performing together, followed by a clip of Naveen Jindal and his brothers dancing to a classic Bollywood song. Jindal’s energetic performance, complete with coordinated steps, drew applause from guests.



Ranaut had earlier shared a glimpse of the preparations on her Instagram Story, posting an image from the rehearsals with Jindal and a group of participants. She captioned it, “Some filmy moments with fellow parliamentarians ha ha. Rehearsing for @naveenjindalmp ji’s daughter’s wedding sangeet.”



More about the wedding



Yashaswini Jindal married Shashwat Somani, son of industrialists Sandeep and Sumita Somani. The Somani family heads businesses in glass, sanitaryware and building materials through Somani Impressa Ltd and AGI Greenpac Limited. Shashwat, who joined the family enterprise in 2024, is considered the next-generation leader of the group and has studied business strategy and management overseas.