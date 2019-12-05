Watch: José Covaco's hilarious spoof on Arnab Goswami is worthy of being in print for a thousand years

Called one of the funniest people on the Internet, José Covaco's latest video will leave you rolling on the floor laughing.
In his latest video, José Covaco makes a spoof of the journalist who needs no introduction- Arnab Goswami.
The video is going viral all over social media. Popular TV host Gaurav Kapur reacted to the video, calling Covaco 'you are GOLD brother'.
Watch Video:
In the original video Arnab is seen bashing 'print' media, with repeatedly using the word 'print' as if to make some point, ultimately making it meme. José Covaco takes the meme and makes it his own.
Check out José Covaco other Arnab videos:
