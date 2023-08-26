 WATCH: ISRO Shares New Video Of Pragyan Rover Roaming Around 'Shiv Shakti Point' On Moon
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: ISRO Shares New Video Of Pragyan Rover Roaming Around 'Shiv Shakti Point' On Moon

WATCH: ISRO Shares New Video Of Pragyan Rover Roaming Around 'Shiv Shakti Point' On Moon

Pragyan has already covered a distance of about 8 metres on the Moon with its payloads turned on.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday shared a new video of the Chandrayaan-3 rover Pragyan which was seen moving around on the Lunar surface.

Pragyan has already covered a distance of about 8 metres on the Moon with its payloads turned on.

The latest video shared by ISRO shows the rover roaming around the 'Shiv Shakti Point' on the Moon.

Read Also
Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan Rover Takes A Stroll On Moon
article-image

Shiv Shakti Point & National Space Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has named the spot where Vikram landed as Shiv Shakti Point and dedicated August 23 to the nation as the 'National Space Day'.

The Vikram lander touched down on the Moon on Aug 23 as India became the first nation in the world to land on the South Pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

"Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole," ISRO tweeted on X.

Read Also
PM Modi Greets Women Scientists At ISRO, Praises Their Key Role In Chandrayaan-3 (Watch)
article-image

Pragyan Rover's Objectives on Moon

The rover is carrying payloads Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) and Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS).

LIBS will attempt to determine the elemental composition (Mg, Al, Si, K, Ca, Ti, Fe) of lunar soil and rocks around the lunar landing site.

While APXS is aiming at deriving the chemical composition and infer the mineralogical composition of the lunar surface.

Read Also
PM Modi Gets Emotional While Addressing ISRO Scientists Over Chandrayaan-3 Success; Hails Mission...
article-image
Read Also
Low Cost Of Chandrayaan Launch Due To Indian Scientists' Ingenuity: Minister
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: ISRO Shares New Video Of Pragyan Rover Roaming Around 'Shiv Shakti Point' On Moon

WATCH: ISRO Shares New Video Of Pragyan Rover Roaming Around 'Shiv Shakti Point' On Moon

Mud And Rock Slide At Meghalaya's Sonapur Tunnel, Hundreds Of Vehicles Left Stranded; Watch Visuals

Mud And Rock Slide At Meghalaya's Sonapur Tunnel, Hundreds Of Vehicles Left Stranded; Watch Visuals

Kuber Group Owner Vikas Malu's Love For Rolls Royce; Check Pics

Kuber Group Owner Vikas Malu's Love For Rolls Royce; Check Pics

Durga Puja Is Not Just A Religious Event, Says Calcutta High Court

Durga Puja Is Not Just A Religious Event, Says Calcutta High Court

'24x7 & 365 Days': CJI DY Chandrachud Shares Insights From Late Wife's Legal Career, Advocates For...

'24x7 & 365 Days': CJI DY Chandrachud Shares Insights From Late Wife's Legal Career, Advocates For...