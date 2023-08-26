PM Modi Gets Emotional While Addressing ISRO Scientists Over Chandrayaan-3 Success; Hails Mission Heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the ISRO scientists team who were involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. PM Modi got emotional while addressing the team over their mission's success at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru. "I wanted to meet you as soon as possible and salute you, salute your efforts," said PM Modi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Today, I am feeling a different level of happiness. Such occasions are very rare, this time, I was so restless. I was in South Africa but my mind was with you," said PM Modi while expressing his joy over the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success.

Point where Chandrayaan-3's Moon lander landed will be known as Shivshakti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that the spot where the Chandrayaan-3's moon lander landed, that point will be known as ‘Shivshakti’. PM Narendra Modi while addressing the scientists at ISRO ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru made the announcement.

ISRO scripted history by landing on the lunar south pole

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made a successful soft landing on the lunar south pole on Wednesday (August 23). The live telecast of the event was witnessed by the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the nation after the Vikram lander made a touchdown on the south pole of the Moon. India has become the only country in the world to achieve the feat.

National Space Day

From now onwards the day when the Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon will be known as National Space Day in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the scientists at ISRO made the announcement that "On 23rd August, India hoisted flag on the Moon. From now onwards, that day will be known as National Space Day in India."

Women scientists played a key role

"Women scientists played a key role in Chandrayaan 3, this 'Shivkshakti' point will inspire the upcoming generations to use science for the welfare of people. The welfare of people is our supreme commitment," said PM Modi at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.

Spot where Chandrayaan-2 left its footprint will be called 'Tiranga'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that, "The spot on the lunar surface where the Chandrayaan-2 left its footprints will be known as 'Tiranga'. This will be an inspiration for every effort made by India. it will remind us any failure is not final."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)