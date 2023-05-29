 WATCH: ISRO launches next-gen Navic navigation satellite
WATCH: ISRO launches next-gen Navic navigation satellite

The 2,232-kilogram spacecraft will add additional enhancements to India's navigation and surveillance capabilities.

ISRO launches new navigation satellite | Twitter

The Navic series' newest satellite is launched into orbit by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). The Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota was the launch location for the GSLV-F12 carrying the NVS-1 into Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The 2,232-kilogram spacecraft will add additional enhancements to India's navigation and surveillance capabilities.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

