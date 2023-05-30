Watch: Infuriated UP cop thrashes Dalit man with belt; Akhilesh Yadav tweets video

Admin

A video showing a cop mercilessly beating up a Dalit man with his belt has gone viral on social media on Tuesday. The incident occurred at Sisaiya village in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district.

As per news report, the Dalit man was beaten up by the cop as he approached him with the intention to lodge a complaint. The person identified as Nandram went to the police station to lodge a complaint against his brother over a family feud.

In the video posted on Twitter by former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the infuriated cop can be seen wearing a half pant and a t-shirt and beating up the man. He also asks the man to remove his pants.

In video, the cop can be heard hurling abuses as he keeps thrashing the Dalit man.

Watch the video here:

Along with posting the video, Yadav wrote, “The officiating DGP of UP Police, Daroga ji, on being disturbed in his rest, reacted violently with his belt on the complaining public itself. It is good that Daroga ji has a belt, not a Thar or a bulldozer, otherwise… BJP government Attack on the public!”

Departmental inquiry initiated

The incident has sent ripples across the district. After the video went viral, top police officials ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident.