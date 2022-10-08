e-Paper Get App
WATCH: 'I am sent by God to finish off Kansa's descendants,' says Arvind Kejriwal over 'anti-Hindu' posters in Gujarat

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Gujarat | Twitter
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he was born on Janmashtami and God has given him a special task to finish off "descendants" of demon Kansa on a day posters calling him "anti-Hindu" surfaced in Gujarat.

Claiming that the posters and banners have used words which are insulting to God, the Delhi chief minister said that the people of Gujarat will not pardon those who have used such words.

"I would like to tell them that I was born on Krishna Janmashtami. And God has sent me with a special task-- to finish off these descendants of Kansa, to rid the public of corruption and hooligans," he said.

"We will work together to fulfil God's desire. God is with me. People are with me. People want a change, which is why they are so upset," he said on the first day of his latest visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

Banners terming Kejriwal "anti-Hindu" and showing him wearing a skull cap surfaced in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara cities on Saturday.

Along with Kejriwal's pictures, some banners carried lines like "I consider Hindu religion as madne

