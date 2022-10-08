Ahead of Arvind Kejriwal's Gujarat rally, BJP workers vandalise AAP banners, alleging 'anti-Hindu' statements

People gather to hear Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at his 'Tiranga Yatra' in Dahod, Gujarat, on Saturday, October 8 | Twitter/@HasanSafin

Ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat, which was due to be held at 4 pm today in Dahod, BJP supporters have vandalised posters and banners at the site, alleging that Delhi AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam made "anti-Hindu" statements.

The BJP workers reportedly tore down the AAP's banners, perhaps seeking to disrupt the 'Tiranga Yatra,' being held by AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as part of its campaign in PM Narendra Modi's home state, which has elections due in December.

Condemning the incident, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak took to Twitter, calling the actions of the BJP workers "holliganism."

"This hooliganism is showing the fury of the defeat of BJP in Gujarat," he tweeted.

In Gujarat, the AAP, which rules Punjab and National Capital Territory of Delhi, has positioned itself as the main challenger to the BJP, which is in power in Gujarat for nearly three decades now.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been aggressively campaigning in the state, holding rallies and town halls and making a host of pre-poll "guarantees", including free electricity and better education and healthcare facilities, to woo voters.