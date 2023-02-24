WATCH: Huge ruckus breaks out at Delhi Civic Centre as AAP, BJP councillors manhandle each other | ANI

New Delhi: Ruckus broke out at Delhi Civic Centre once again as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP Councillors. The leaders from both the parties manhandled each other and throwing punches on each other. This is the third day of commotions in the House. A Councillor has reportedly collapsed in the clash.

Watch video here:

AAP: BJP goons did this

AAP Councillor, Ashok Kumar Maanu who reportedly collapsed at Delhi Civic Centre minutes back, appeared before the media with other Councillors of his party.

His party member can be heard saying, "They are so shameless that they attacked even women and the Mayor. BJP goons did this."

Maanu on the other hand stood beside his party leader with his shirt torn open as he cried in front of the media.

Watch video here:

BJP blames AAP

Meanwhile, clarifying from the BJP's end, Harish Khurana said, Election officers declared the election and said that votes declared invalid by Mayor are valid and that 3 candidates each of AAP and BJP have won.

Khurana alleged that AAP did hooliganism at the Delhi Civic Centre as instructed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. "We won't tolerate this goondaism & approach the Court," Khurana said.

