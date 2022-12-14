WATCH VIDEO: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

WATCH: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra |

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, was accompanied by former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan during this morning's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Videos posted on social media during today's Congress yatra from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan showed Gandhi and Rajan conversing while marching.

Yatra to reach Kashmir on Republic Day

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has welcomed a number of visitors from all backgrounds, and it is expected to end in Kashmir on Republic Day of next year.

The yatra will complete 100 days on Friday. The yatra is currently in Rajasthan.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said people from all sections are joining the yatra.

"Rahul Gandhi has been part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra continuously for nearly 100 days. History has been created and the BJP is very upset with this. It is worried as to how so many people are getting connected," the former deputy chief minister said.

Gandhi is meeting children, the elderly, farmers, ex-servicemen, youths and women and listening to them. He is working towards finding a solution to their problems, Pilot said.

Not a political yatra

"This is not a political yatra, but a campaign to connect the country and to unite people," he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan on December 4. It will cover a distance of about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

The foot march will conclude in Kashmir after covering a distance of 3,570 km.