Watch: Female banker attacked by a constable in Surat, Nirmala Sitharaman demands strict action

In a shocking incident on Tuesday morning, a policeman slapped and manhandled a lady banker in Surat leaving the woman with a fracture. This incident took place at Canara Bank (e-Syndicate bank) Saroli Branch in the city.
The incident was caught on camera and created a wave of outrage on Social media.
Check out the CCTV footage here:
After the outrage over the incident, an FIR was filed by the police.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also took note of the incident and demanded strict action against the constable. She also said that she will be closely following this matter.
"Spoke to Dr. Dhaval Patel, Collector, Surat, on the incident of a lady staff of a Bank being assaulted in the premises. Although currently on leave, he assured me that timely action will be taken on the FIR filed late night," She tweeted.
Check out her tweets here:
The Finance Minister also said, "My office spoke to the Commissioner of Police, Shri. Bhrambhatt (IPS). He has assured us that he himself will visit the branch & assure the staff of their safety. Also, he assured that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately."
