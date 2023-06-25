 Watch: Dramatic Rescue Of Woman & Mother From Car In Panchkula Floods, Vehicle Swept Away
Watch: Dramatic Rescue Of Woman & Mother From Car In Panchkula Floods, Vehicle Swept Away

The locals on their part showed remarkable courage and presence of mind to save a life. The rescue department also managed to get the car out of the sudden floods, according to reports.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
The dramatic rescue carried out by locals in Panchkula, Haryana | Twitter

In a dramatic video from Haryana's Panchkula, a woman was seen rescued by the locals under extraordinary circumstances after the water levels in Ghaggar river rose suddenly and extremely strong tides swept the car and the woman. The woman, who according to reports had gone to a nearby temple, was returning back from the temple and had sat inside her car when the ferocious flood current came raging after sudden rise in water-levels.

Alert locals

The locals, who were closeby when the tidal current hit the car, immediately alerted the police and fire department. However, when the rescue teams reached, they found that the staircase with the team was too short to help them reach the woman inside the car in the center of the raging tides.

The 'life-saving' rope

At this moment, the locals showed presence of mind and took out the rope from the rescue team vehicle. The locals tied the rope to a pole and reached the car amid the strong waves to execute a dramatic rescue effort.

Heroic effort

After almost an hour of sweat and toil, the brave locals managed to get the woman out of the car safely. The woman was taken to a hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

Woman undergoing treatment

The woman was fortunate that the car hit a pole and got stuck when it was being swept away by the tidal current. The locals on their part showed remarkable courage and presence of mind to save a life. The rescue department also managed to get the car out of the flash floods, according to reports.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

