WATCH: DMK's Kanimozhi Alleges Heckling By BJP MPs While Speaking On Women's Reservation Bill

DMK MP Kanimozhi and NCP MP Supriya Sule

New Delhi: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday (September 20), as she stood up to speak during the debate on Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, faced sloganeering even before she could start her speech or reply. Miffed by the behaviour of the member shouting as she stood up to speak, Kanimozhi exlaimed: 'What is this heckling?' complaining to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla.

She also said to the BJP member protesting against her that she could not understand what he was saying and then comments in Tamil. DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran, seated in the row behind Kanimozhi, stood up and said, "This is respect for a woman? BJP doesn't respect woman."

NCP leader Supriya Sule, seated next to Kanimozhi, also stood up to protest against the sloganeering directed toward Kanimozhi. "What is this, she has not even started (speaking)? And your member is doing this."

Finally, BJP leader and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi himself stood up and instructed the protesting BJP member to sit down, as seen in the video.

Watch: DMK MP Kanimozhi alleges heckling by BJP MPs as she starts speaking on Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha.

Speaking on the bill, DMK MP Kanimozhe targetted the BJP and said, "I am happy to be speaking about the Women's Reservation Bill. We thought this Bill will be passed with all of us supporting each other and standing together. But unfortunately, the BJP has taken this also as an opportunity for politicking."

Debate on Women's Reservation Bill, Congress extends support

The Women's Reservation Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (September 19) in the Lok Sabha. Debate on the bill started on Wednesday, with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi leading the debate for Congress.

"It is a very touching moment of my life. The first time, the Constitutional Amendment determining women's participation in local bodies was brought by my life partner Rajiv Gandhi," said Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the debate on Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha.

"On behalf of the Congress party, I stand in support of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023' (Women's Reservation Bill)," said Sonia Gandhi.

