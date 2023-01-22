WATCH: DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran takes dig at BJP's Tejasvi Surya, says 'don't fool around with emergency exit'

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran took a dig at BJP leader Tejasvi Surya over the recent controversy surrounding him opening an emergency exit door on an IndiGo flight.

Dayanidhi Maran took an IndiGo flight to Coimbatore with his seat right next to an emergency exit door. Maran then explains the perils of tampering with the door, saying that he will not pull the emergency lever.

"I'm sitting next to the emergency exit, but I'm not going to pull it because it's not good for the safety of the passengers and of the flight, and it saves a lot of time and I don't have to apologise later.

"To all flyers, in the interest of passenger safety, please don't fool around with the emergency exit," Maran said in the video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tejasvi Surya Controversy

Bengaluru BJP leader Tejasvi Surya claimed that he inadvertently opened the emergency exit door on a Chennai-Tiruchirapalli IndiGo flight on December 10.

Avaition minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also defended Surya by saying that he made a mistake. Aviation regulator DGCA also launched probe into the incident but no action has been taken against Surya so far.

Surya meanwhile, brushed aside Maran's video mocking him, saying "I don't wish to spoil my time and your time because the Congress and others have been talking about it time and again.

"Certain people, authorised to issue appropriate clarification and tell the facts, have spoken. You can refer to that."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)