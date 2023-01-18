IndiGo Row: Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia defends BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, says plane's exit door 'opened by mistake'

IndiGo Emergency door opened: Owaisi's dig at Tejasvi Surya, says 'if you have a 'Sanskari' name it is accidental' | File pic

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia came out in defence of Tejasvi Surya in the latest IndiGo controversy involving the BJP MP from Bengaluru.

Tejasvi Surya is in the middle of a raging controversy after he allegedly opened the exit door of an IndiGo aircraft last month. The incident took place on December 10 on a Chennai-Tiruchirapalli flight, after which Surya allegedly apologised for his mistake.

What did Scindia say?

Scindia also said on Wednesday that the exit "He opened the door by mistake, he has apologised." Scindia also informed that Surya has indeed apologised for his actions on the IndiGo 6E7339 flight.

The incident was confirmed by Chennai Airport authorities

Chennai airport authorities and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials confirmed that the emergency exit on the flight was opened by a passenger, but they refused to confirm whether Bengaluru South Lok Sabha MP was the passenger in question.

Tejasvi Surya Triggers Social Media Storm

Comedian Kunal Kamra, who was banned by IndiGo for six months due to “unacceptable behaviour”, was one of the first ones to take note of the incident involving Surya and took to social media to make his point.

"What happened on board flight 6E7339 on 10th December 2022 @IndiGo6E remains a Mystery.

"The emergency exit door was opened. A powerful person was involved hence not reported to DGCA. An apology letter was written MP @Tejasvi_Surya was in Trichy & also on that flight," Kamra tweeted along with a screenshot of Surya's tweet about his rally in Trichy on December 10.

What happened on board flight 6E7339 on 10th December 2022 @IndiGo6E remains a Mystery.



The emergency exit door was opened



A powerful person was involved hence not reported to DGCA



An apology letter was written



MP @Tejasvi_Surya was in Trichy & also on that flight.

Asaduddin Owaisi also slammed Tejasvi Surya

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi also took to social media to slam Tejasvi Surya.

"Well if you have a “Sanskari”Name it is accidental,if the name is Abdul then Sky is the limit ……. Please always keep your seats belts on," Owaisi tweeted.

