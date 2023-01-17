IndiGo Emergency door opened: Owaisi's dig at Tejasvi Surya, says 'if you have a 'Sanskari' name it is accidental' | File pic

Reacting sharply to the IndiGo incident on a passenger opening the emergency exit door of the aircraft, and pointing out the fact that the reason the incident was claimed to be 'accidental' was because of the people involved in it, AIMIM leader Asaddudin Owaisi has taken a dig at Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

The AIMIM chief tweeted on Tuesday afternoon saying that if a person has a 'sanskari name' it is an accidental incident and if the name is Abdul, then sky is the limit.

Tejasvi Surya, MP from Bengaluru South constituency and the National president of the BJP Yuva Morcha had reportedly unlocked the emergency exit door.

One month old incident

The incident took place on December 10 but there was no official statement released by IndiGo at the time.

Chennai airport authorities and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials confirmed that the emergency exit on the flight was opened by a passenger, but they refused to confirm whether Bengaluru South Lok Sabha MP was the passenger in question.

Eyewitnesses are now claiming that it was Surya who opened the emergency exit when the cabin crew was briefing the passengers about the safety protocols inside the aircraft.

“He was listening to it carefully and minutes after that he pulled the lever resulting in the opening of the emergency exit. Immediately, we were all deplaned and made to sit in a bus,” the news minute quoted one passenger as saying.

Tejasvi Surya Triggers Social Media Storm

Comedian Kunal Kamra, who was banned by IndiGo for six months due to “unacceptable behaviour”, was one of the first ones to take note of the incident involving Surya and took to social media to make his point.

"What happened on board flight 6E7339 on 10th December 2022 @IndiGo6E remains a Mystery.

"The emergency exit door was opened. A powerful person was involved hence not reported to DGCA. An apology letter was written MP @Tejasvi_Surya was in Trichy & also on that flight," Kamra tweeted along with a screenshot of Surya's tweet about his rally in Trichy on December 10.

