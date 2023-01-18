Tejasvi Surya claims he inadvertently opened IndiGo exit door, netizens show how it CAN'T open 'by mistake'; WATCH

WATCH: Amid IndiGo 'accidental' door opening row, video demonstrating how the emergency exit door opens emerges | Twitter @@MKumaramangalam

Amid the ongoing row involving BJP MP Tejasvi Surya wherein he opened the emergency exit door of an IndiGo aircraft at the Chennai Airport on December 10, a Congress leader has shared a video taking a dig at the incident's portrayal.

In the said video, a man is seen demonstrating how the emergency exit of an aircraft opens. The video assumes significance as is being claimed that Tejasvi Surya had 'accidentally' opened the emergency door.

Watch the video here:

How the emergency door of an aircraft opens?

Businessman and Congress leader from Tamil Nadu, Mohan Kumaramangalam shared the video mocking the people who are calling the incident 'accidental'. The man in the video demonstrates how the emergency door of an aircraft opens. The man first removes the cover around the handle that opens the emergency exit door and then push-opens the door by applying pressure in the downward direction.

In an IndiGo flight, the lever of the emergency exit door is accessible overhead to passengers sitting on the seats near the wings to the aircraft. The lever needs to be pulled in order to open the door of the aircraft. Additionally, it it next to impossible to open the exit door mid-air due to the tremendous air pressure in the cabin done in order to make the conditions breathable for passengers inside while the aircraft cruises at high altitudes.

Tejasvi Surya IndiGo incident

Eyewitnesses claim Surya opened the emergency exit when the cabin crew was briefing the passengers about the safety protocols inside the aircraft.

“He was listening to it carefully and minutes after that he pulled the lever resulting in the opening of the emergency exit. Immediately, we were all deplaned and made to sit in a bus,” one passenger was quoted saying.

The DGCA has ordered a probe into the incident. Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has come out in defence of Tejasvi Surya in the IndiGo controversy involving the BJP MP from Bengaluru. "He opened the door by mistake, he has apologised," Scindia said.

