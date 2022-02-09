Watch: Couple attempts suicide on FB live after 'suffering losses due to PM Modi's policies'; wife dead

A couple from Baraut attempted to commit suicide after going live on Facebook and blamed 'heavy losses in trade due to implementation of GST' for taking this extreme step, Times Of India reported.

"The wife died during treatment while the husband is critical," said Madan Singh, SHO of the Baraut Kotwali police station.

Devastated by financial loss,this BJP member & wife from Baghpat consumed poison on Facebook live today.



He's struggling for life, wife dead.



"I am not anti-national. Modiji, if you've slightest shame, change yourself...you are no well-wisher of small shopkeepers and farmers." pic.twitter.com/V1Y8hL3Spl — Ashutosh Bhardwaj (@ashubh) February 8, 2022

Rajiv Tomar, a shoe trader, along with his wife Poonam consumed poison on Tuesday. Those watching the terrifying scenes live on Facebook informed the police, who rushed the couple to a hospital. Some even reached their home. Police revealed Rajiv was facing financial crisis for a long period of time. He was residing in Subhash Nagar area with his wife and two children.

At the time of Facebook live, Rajiv was seen crying and wailing as he shared his plight with people who joined the session. He opened a sachet and consumed one of the tablets, his wife too joined him.

"I think I have the freedom to speak. I will pay the debts I have. Even if I die, I will pay. But I request everyone to please share the video as much as possible. I am not an 'anti-national' but I want to tell Modi ji, you are not a well wisher of small traders and farmers. Change your policies," Rajiv said.

Family members of the couple said they knew about the duo's financial crisis but "never thought" that the two would try to kill themselves.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:30 AM IST