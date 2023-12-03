 Watch: Congress Supporter Critically Injured As Tractor Turns Turtle While Celebrating Manthani Candidate's Win In Telangana
Watch: Congress Supporter Critically Injured As Tractor Turns Turtle While Celebrating Manthani Candidate's Win In Telangana

The incident happened in Manthani where Duddilla Sridhar Babu won and took out a victory procession on tractors in the area.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
A tragic incident took place in Telangana on Sunday when a Congress party supporter was critically injured while performing a stunt on a tractor during the celebrations for Duddilla Sridhar Babu's win in the Assembly Elections 2023.

Several tractors were performing stunts on the road when one of them turned turtle while going around a roundabout at speed.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media which shows the tractor falling on the supporter after tipping over while trying to take a sharp left turn at speed.

It is not known yet if the supporter survived the freak accident or not.

Sridhar Babu's margin of victory in Manthani

In Telangana's Manthani seat, D. Sridhar Babu of INC won with 103822, beating Putta Madhukar of BRS who polled 72442.

Assembly constituency no.24 Manthani is an Assembly (Sasana Sabha) seat in the North Telangana region and Peddapalli district, of the state of Telangana, which is in the South region of India (Bharat).

Manthani is part of the Peddapalle (General) Lok Sabha (Parliamentary) constituency. This constituency can be categorised as: General; Rural constituency.

