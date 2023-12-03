Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress Supporters Burst Crackers Outside Revanth Reddy's House As Party Shown Crossing Majority Mark; Video

Supporters gathered outside Revanth Reddy's house on counting day as initial trends showed Congress leading in the state |

Hyderabad: Early trends indicated that the Congress party was set to win in Telangana while the ruling BRS looked at a massive drubbing. The residence of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief A Revanth Reddy has been a hive of activity, with countless supporters gathering outside Revanth's house in anticipation of a major win as the initial trends showed the grand old party crossing the majority mark comfortably.

According to exit polls, the Congress is predicted to win 63–73 seats, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, is predicted to win 34–44 seats.

After continuously maintaining a lead over Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress workers are confident of dethroning BRS in Telangana.

As reported by ANI, several posters have been put up at the TPCC headquarters by the Congress party workers, which say that Congress will win the elections and will form the government on December 9.

In the 119-seat Telangana Assembly, the parties will need to reach the magic number of 60 to form a government. In a seat-sharing agreement, the BJP and Jana Sena contested on 111 and 8 seats, respectively while the Congress gave one seat to its ally CPI.

The 2018 Telangana assembly elections saw a 73.37% voter turnout in the state. 2018 saw K Chandrashekhar Rao re-elected as chief minister thanks to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party's 88-seat victory.