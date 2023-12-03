Telangana Election Results 2023: Congress Deploys Buses At Taj Krishna Hotel In Hyderabad Amid MLA Poaching Concerns

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 03, 2023
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister spoke about the possibility of MLA poaching and claimed that not even a single MLA or candidate will break.
In order to prevent this, Congress has also reportedly arranged buses to shift its MLAs to Karnataka if the party fails to get a clear number.
X - @KP_Aashish
As per reports, a total of four luxury buses have been arranged.
ANI
These buses are parked outside hotel Taj Krishna in Hyderabad.
ANI
Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar is also staying in the same hotel.
Thanks For Reading!