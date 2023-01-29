e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unfurls national flag at historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Jammu

WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unfurls national flag at historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Jammu

Taking a 30-minute break from the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march at Sonawar, Gandhi drove to the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters on Maulana Azad Road before heading to the clock tower, locally known as 'Ghanta Ghar', to unfurl the tricolour.

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unfurls national flag at historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Jammu |
Follow us on

Srinagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk here as part of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', amid stringent security measures usually reserved for a prime ministerial visit.

Taking a 30-minute break from the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march at Sonawar, Gandhi drove to the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters on Maulana Azad Road before heading to the clock tower, locally known as 'Ghanta Ghar', to unfurl the tricolour.

Read Also
J&K: Mehbooba Mufti, daughter join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Anantnag, walk with Rahul Gandhi
article-image

Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the flag hoisting.

The security for the 10-minute event was at its peak as all roads leading to Lal Chowk had been sealed off from Saturday night and no vehicular movement was allowed.

Shops, business establishments and the weekly flea market were closed as part of the security drill for the flag unfurling by the former Congress president.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru crime: Biker crashes head-on into car driven by couple at 3 AM, follow for 5 km in...

Bengaluru crime: Biker crashes head-on into car driven by couple at 3 AM, follow for 5 km in...

Mumbai: Autistic teenager Jiya Rai wins Shriver-Kennedy award for record breaking open water...

Mumbai: Autistic teenager Jiya Rai wins Shriver-Kennedy award for record breaking open water...

Video: AMU students suspended after raising religious slogans at Republic Day ceremony

Video: AMU students suspended after raising religious slogans at Republic Day ceremony

ON CAMERA: Truck carrying medicines catches fire near UP's Etawah on Agra-Lucknow Expressway; video...

ON CAMERA: Truck carrying medicines catches fire near UP's Etawah on Agra-Lucknow Expressway; video...

Pakistan: 40 killed after bus falls off flyover and catches fire in Balochistan; shocking visuals...

Pakistan: 40 killed after bus falls off flyover and catches fire in Balochistan; shocking visuals...