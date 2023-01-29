WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unfurls national flag at historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Jammu |

Srinagar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the historic clock tower of Lal Chowk here as part of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', amid stringent security measures usually reserved for a prime ministerial visit.

Taking a 30-minute break from the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march at Sonawar, Gandhi drove to the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters on Maulana Azad Road before heading to the clock tower, locally known as 'Ghanta Ghar', to unfurl the tricolour.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for the flag hoisting.

The security for the 10-minute event was at its peak as all roads leading to Lal Chowk had been sealed off from Saturday night and no vehicular movement was allowed.

Shops, business establishments and the weekly flea market were closed as part of the security drill for the flag unfurling by the former Congress president.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)