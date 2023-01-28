J&K: Mehbooba Mufti, daughter join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Anantnag, walk with Rahul Gandhi

Mehbooba Mufti, daughter join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Anantnag, walk with Rahul Gandhi | Congress

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, joined Congressman Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday in the Anantnag district.

On Saturday morning, Rahul Gandhi began the massive walkathon toward Srinagar after stopping for a day in Chersoo village.

Mehbooba Mufti joins Yatra with daughter

The former chief minister and her daughter Iltija Mufti joined the yatra in Awantipora town and walked next to the top Congress official.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the general secretary of the Congress, joined the walkathon in Lethpora, Pulwama district.

Authorities claimed that along the yatra's route, strict security measures have been put in place.

No security lapses happened, giving three-tier protection: J&K Police

"We're giving three-tier protection, all security arrangements have been done. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is going on smoothly. Traffic has also been diverted, there won't be any problem. No security lapses happened yesterday (Friday) and many people joined the walkathon," said Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar

Congress sources said the yatra will end at the Pantha Chowk on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Saturday and will start from there on Sunday morning.

(With inputs from IANS)

