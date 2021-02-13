Watch: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor in Rajasthan's Roopangarh, addresses agitating farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen driving a tractor in Roopangarh, Rajasthan on Saturday as he addressed protesting farmers in the state.
Gandhi, wearing a Rajasthani safa or turban, reached the rally venue driving a tractor with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotsra sitting with him on both sides.
The former Congress chief spoke while standing on a platform made of two tractor trolleys while the farmers sat or stood on tractor trolleys around the platform.
AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were also present with Gandhi.
Addressing farmers at Rupangarh in Rajasthan, he said 40 per cent people of the country are stakeholders of the farming business.
"It is the business of 40 per cent people, which includes farmers, small and medium businessmen, traders, labourers. Narendra Modi wants to give this entire business to his two friends. This is the objective of the farm laws," he claimed but did not name anyone.
"Narendra Modi said that he is giving options but the options are: hunger, unemployment and suicide," he alleged.
Gandhi on Saturday offered prayers at a temple dedicated to folk deity Veer Tejaji in Ajmer's Sursura village.
After arrival at the Ajmer's Kishangarh airport from Sri Ganganagar, Gandhi left for the temple by road with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.
Gandhi and other leaders offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. After it, Gandhi was seen talking to the priest.
The temple committee honoured Gandhi with an idol of the deity.
Gandhi is scheduled to attend farmer rallies in Ajmer's Rupangarh and Nagaur's Makrana later in the day.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)