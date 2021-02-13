Watch: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor in Rajasthan's Roopangarh, addresses agitating farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen driving a tractor in Roopangarh, Rajasthan on Saturday as he addressed protesting farmers in the state.

Gandhi, wearing a Rajasthani safa or turban, reached the rally venue driving a tractor with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotsra sitting with him on both sides.

The former Congress chief spoke while standing on a platform made of two tractor trolleys while the farmers sat or stood on tractor trolleys around the platform.

AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were also present with Gandhi.