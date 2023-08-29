WATCH: Clash Erupts Between Police And Lawyers In UP's Hapur; Police Resort To Lathi Charge; 6 Injured

Tensions escalated on Tuesday as police resorted to lathi-charge against lawyers in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. Hapur Bar Association's officials and members were staging a protest on Tuesday over a 'fabricated' case filed against a female lawyer and her father.

The lawyers initially gathered at the Tehsil Chowk, where both male and female legal practitioners convened, causing a traffic standstill. A lengthy queue of vehicles formed due to a traffic jam caused by the ongoing protest. The disruption resulted in a considerable delay for commuters.

Meanwhile, in response to reports of the traffic jam, police and administrative officers rushed to the scene to address the situation. They attempted to engage in a dialogue with the lawyers to resolve the jam and restore normalcy. However, the situation took an unfortunate turn as tensions escalated between the police and the legal practitioners, leading to a physical altercation.

Allegations have emerged of lawyers assaulting both police officers and members of the public, leading to a violent clash. In response, the police resorted to a baton charge to control the situation, resulting in injuries to several lawyers. The baton charge inflicted injuries on three police officers and three lawyers, all of whom have been admitted to Hathras CHC (Community Health Center) for medical treatment.

This action resulted in the eventual dispersal of the jam, but it also triggered chaos in the vicinity.

Amidst the baton charge, a scene of turmoil unfolded as lawyers vehemently protested the use of force. The legal practitioners expressed strong opposition to the baton charge, which led to injuries among several lawyers. The clash between the police and the lawyers left a number of legal professionals wounded.

Case against female lawyer and her father

A video surfaced on August 25 depicting a disturbing incident involving a car-borne woman lawyer from Ghaziabad, who was accompanied by her father. In the video, the lawyer can be seen engaging in not only verbal abuse but also physically tampering with the uniform insignia of a police man on a motorcycle. The incident prompted immediate attention.

Subsequent to the viral video, local police took action based on the video's content. The cop, aggrieved by the lawyer's actions, filed a complaint against her and her father. The complaint alleged assault, tearing of the uniform, and a range of other charges. Consequently, the police registered a case against the woman lawyer and her father, initiating proceedings under various sections of the law.

Lawyers cite different version of story

Hapur Bar Association lawyers expressed dissatisfaction after reports were filed against the woman lawyer and her father. According to the lawyers, the police man had allegedly been tailing the lawyer's car and engaging in unruly behavior.

However, the police did not formally register the report. The lawyers alleged that when they arrived at the police station to lodge the complaint, the Inspector at the station behaved rudely with them. Frustration grew among the lawyers when their demand for filing an FIR against the cop and removing the Inspector from his post was not met.

Consequently, lawyers from Hapur Bar Association and Ghaziabad Bar Association initiated a protest on Tuesday, effectively halting legal activities as they gathered at the Hapur District Court. The protesting lawyers converged at the court premises to demonstrate their dissent against recent events.

Protesters from both bar associations arrived at the Tehsil Chowk area, where they collectively voiced their concerns and showcased their opposition to the developments that had unfolded. The lawyers orchestrated a demonstration, effectively disrupting regular activities by causing a traffic jam in the vicinity. This led to physical altercation between laywers and police, eventually leading to the cops opening baton-charge.