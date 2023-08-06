 UP Shocker: Car Driver Breaks Toll Gate In Hapur, Returns To Knock Down Employee Who Tried To Stop Him; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: Car Driver Breaks Toll Gate In Hapur, Returns To Knock Down Employee Who Tried To Stop Him; Video Viral

UP Shocker: Car Driver Breaks Toll Gate In Hapur, Returns To Knock Down Employee Who Tried To Stop Him; Video Viral

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social. It can be seen in the video that the car driver broke the toll gate and then rammed the toll plaza worker with his car.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Car Driver Breaks Toll Gate, Knocks Down Guard And Drags Him For Some Distance | Twitter

Hapur: In a horrific incident of road rage, a car driver mowed down a toll plaza worker in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. The incident occurred at Pilkhuwa toll plaza in Hapur. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the car driver broke the toll gate and then rammed the toll plaza worker with his car.

Incident caught on CCTV

The incident which was caught on CCTV showed that the car driver first crashed the toll plaza and was running away without paying money. The toll plaza employee chased the car that gate crashed and also chased the car for some distance, however the car driver fled without paying.

Read Also
Mumbai News: MNS Sets Sights On Worli Sea Link Booth, After Vandalizing Samruddhi Toll Plaza
article-image

The car driver after going some distance again returned towards the toll plaza and rammed the employee who tried to stop him under his car and dragged him for some distance.

Driver flees

The car driver fled the spot after ramming the toll employee under his car. The condition of the toll plaza employee is not known yet. Many such instances of toll plaza violence have come to light in recent times. Government should take necessary steps to avoid such violence against the toll plaza employees.

Read Also
On Camera: Toll Plaza Worker Killed After Speeding Truck Rams Into Booth In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Shocker: Car Driver Breaks Toll Gate In Hapur, Returns To Knock Down Employee Who Tried To Stop...

UP Shocker: Car Driver Breaks Toll Gate In Hapur, Returns To Knock Down Employee Who Tried To Stop...

Chhatisgarh: Boyfriend Climbs 150-Ft-Tall Electric Tower To Convince Girlfriend In GPM Area, Police...

Chhatisgarh: Boyfriend Climbs 150-Ft-Tall Electric Tower To Convince Girlfriend In GPM Area, Police...

'None Of Their Big Leaders Visited Sardar Patel's Statue Of Liberty': PM Modi Slams Opposition...

'None Of Their Big Leaders Visited Sardar Patel's Statue Of Liberty': PM Modi Slams Opposition...

Indigo Passengers Suffer Due To No ACs Working In Chandigarh To Jaipur Flight, Air Hostess...

Indigo Passengers Suffer Due To No ACs Working In Chandigarh To Jaipur Flight, Air Hostess...

Another Cross-Border Love: Pakistani Woman Marries Jodhpur Man Virtually, Likely To Get Indian Visa...

Another Cross-Border Love: Pakistani Woman Marries Jodhpur Man Virtually, Likely To Get Indian Visa...