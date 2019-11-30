Watch: BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli shows he can sing

On Saturday, a video of BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli has gone viral on social media in which Kohli can be heard signing.
The video was reportedly recorded at Indian Women’s Press Corps 25th anniversary bash. In the video, the Supreme Court lawyer and BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli can be seen grooving to the music and signing.
Watch video:
But this is not the first time he sang, on November 25 during a debate on a news channel, India Today, Nalin Kohli sang a song from 1957's hit Pyasa, "Sar jo tera chakraye, ya dil dooba jaye, aaja pyare paas hamare, kahe ghabaraye, kahe ghabaraye." Kohli sang the song whne the host of the show asked the panellists to sing a song that aptly describing the political stituation in Maharashtra.
