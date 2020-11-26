Watch: Bengal BJP workers clash with cops over Majerhat bridge opening

BJP activists pelted the law enforcers with stones following which Police restored to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowds. Some workers were also detained. BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was supposed to arrive at the spot, but protestors were dispersed before that.

Countering BJP's agitation over alleged delay in construction of Majerhat bridge, the ruling TMC on Thursday took out a procession, claiming that the saffron party was resorting to "cheap drama" to get publicity.

The entire bridge had to be pulled down post the collapse of the 40-year-old bridge in September 2018 and a new cable-stayed bridge is being constructed which is expected to be thrown open to the public in December.

State minister and TMC gecretary General Partha Chatterjee, who led the rally, asked the party members "not to get swayed by any provocation by the BJP".

"I wonder why no BJP demonstration was held before the railway head office in the city, as the opening of newly made Majherhat bridge depended on approval by the railways," Chatterjee said.

He accused the saffron party of bringing trouble makers from elsewhere to "instigate violence".

Chatterjee, along with other party leaders and activists, covered Majherhat, Tararala and parts of New Alipore area on foot during the rally.

(With inputs from Agencies)