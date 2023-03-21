Watch: Amritpal Singh spotted at Toll Plaza on Saturday; switched cars, changed clothes after escaping

The Punjab police have been searching for Amritpal Singh, the absconding leader of the 'Waris Punjab De' group. Meanwhile, he was captured in security footage at a toll plaza on Saturday.

𝗔𝗺𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗽𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵 𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝘇𝘇𝗮 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆

The footage, which has been made public amidst a widespread manhunt, shows Singh sitting in the front seat of a car, a Brezza, after having previously fled in a Mercedes SUV.

It is believed that Amritpal Singh changed cars and changed his clothes in Brezza.

Amrit Pal Singh changed into a shirt and trousers instead of his traditional religious clothes and also switched turban, NDTV reported. The Khalistani leader has been sought by numerous police officers and security personnel for four days.

𝗛𝗖 𝗿𝗲𝗯𝘂𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝘂𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗯 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝗺𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗽𝗮𝗹

The police have apprehended over 120 individuals, but Amritpal Singh remains at large, evading capture.

Today, the Punjab and Haryana High Court criticized the Punjab police and inquired as to how Amritpal Singh had managed to escape their custody multiple times.

"You have 80,000 cops, how did Amritpal Singh escape?," the High Court asked Punjab government, adding that intelligence failure is the reason behind this situation.