Watch: Amid heavy rain landslide in Darjeeling damages newly redeveloped road; Met Dept predicts heavy rainfall

With the monsoon season firmly covering India, there have been a spate of rain and storm-related incidents and disasters reported from different parts of the country lately. From deadly lightning strikes to floods -- reports have come in from various parts of India.

Now, on June 28, there was a landslide in the Paglajhora area of West Bengal's Darjeeling district. The incident took place on a stretch of road that links the Rimbik and Lodhama areas in the hills. Reportedly, the disaster has affected the flow of traffic and blocked the national highway.

As per an IANS report that quotes police sources, there were no casualties reported.

A video of the situation was posted on Twitter by Zee News' Pooja Mehta and shows a large swathe of the road caving in. While some of had already fallen in, the video shows additional portions of the road and the soil below falling down into a valley of sorts. Additionally, cracks can be seen along the side of the road.