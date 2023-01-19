e-Paper Get App
WATCH: 2 brave women cops bravely fight armed robbers at a bank in Bihar's Hajipur; video goes viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
When three armed robbers attempted to force their way into a bank on Wednesday, two female police constables on duty in Bihar's Hajipur decided they would have none of it in less than a second.

Three guys attempted to enter the Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank when Juhi Kumari and Shanti Kumari were seated at the door in the Senduari Chowk neighbourhood of the Sadar police station, according to surveillance camera footage of the incident.

One of the men pulled a gun when asked to produce their documents, but Juhi and Shanti immediately stood up and fought them.

"I asked if all three had work in the bank, and they said yes. I asked them to show the passbook and that's when they pulled out a gun," Juhi told NDTV.

One of the police officers were injured in the process, but the robbers were scared by then and decided to abandon the plan of robbery.

