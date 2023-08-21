WATCH: 17 Indian Youths Released From Tripoli Jail In Libya Arrive At Delhi Airport; Get Emotional On Meeting Relatives

Indian Youths Released From Tripoli Jail In Libya Arrive At Delhi Airport | Twitter

Delhi: Seventeen Indian youths who were in Tripoli jail in Libya, arrived at Delhi airport on Monday. They got emotional after being greeted by their family members at the airport. A video of the youngsters arriving at the airport went viral on social media. They were stranded in Libya for the past six months after being duped by travel agents on the pretext of sending them to Italy for highly lucrative jobs. The agents also took Rs 13 lakh from each person.

Indian youths stranded in Libya for over 6 months

As per reports, all the Indian youths left the country for Italy in February, 2023 via Dubai and then Egypt. After few days of landing in Egypt, they arrived in Libya. Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said that they were kept in Zuwara City in Libya, where they were also deprived of basic essentials like food and shelter. They were also not provided water. They were also assaulted in Libya.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney initiated the repatriation process

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha MP informed that "17 Indian Boys who were stuck in Libya under the captivity of Mafia from last 6 months have been rescued and are repatriated to India." Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney initiated the repatriation process. Sahney also sponsored the expenses and the cost of flight tickets of the 17 youths and also promised that he will bear the expenses for providing job skills to them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Demands action against travel agents

Expressing his joy over the repatriation of the 17 youths from Libya, Vikramjit Singh Sahney said that "With blessings of Akalpurakh Waheguru jee we spearheaded successful evacuation of 17 youth of Punjab & Haryana from gallows of death in Libya where unscruplous agents duped them after taking 13 Lakh each." He also demanded immediate FIRs to be registered against the travel agents who committed the heinous crime.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia while attempting to cross from Libya to Italy

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)