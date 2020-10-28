Wait, what? Parents take luggage but leave behind sleeping infant in taxi in Kolkata

This story of an infant will give you the feels of a movie. A sleeping infant was left behind in a taxi in Kolkata, however, the parents were fortunate enough to get their child back thanks to the efforts of Bidhannagar City Police.

On Tuesday evening, a person boarded a pre-paid taxi from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI) or Kolkata airport and were headed to Alambazar in North Kolkata.

The person then hurriedly got off the taxi with the belongings after which the taxi driver left the spot and drove on to pick up other passengers for the day. The driver suddenly noticed a sleeping infant on the back seat of the taxi and headed towards the NSCBI Traffic Guard Police to report the child who had been left behind. “ Then the child’s family was contacted and his father came with all relevant documents. Post identification the child was handed over to his family,” read the Facebook post by Bidhannagar City Police.

People on social media applauded the efforts of Bidhannagar City Police while slamming the parents for being irresponsible and leaving the child behind in the taxi. One comment read, “Both of them must have been busy with their mobile phones, else it cannot happen.”

Another comment read, “Luggage was on top priority than the child…Where are we going?”

A third comment read, “Had it been a first world country, the parents would’ve been booked for negligence and landed up in the jail while the kid would’ve been taken over by child care services!”

Many also went on to say that the taxi driver should be rewarded for his efforts.