Voters repose faith in Shiv-Raj

Bhopal

The byelection outcome has settled the political turmoil Madhya Pradesh was passing through during the past seven and a half months. In the by-elections, the BJP has won 19 seats and the Congress 9. The career of 12 ministers was at stake. Of them, 3 have lost and 9 won. 2 ministers who have resigned in the run-up to elections, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput, have trounced their rivals by huge margins.

The BJP needed only 8 seats to retain majority, but it has registered a massive win in the byelections. Among the ministers Imarti Devi, Aidal Singh Kansana and Giriraj Dandotia lost. The Congress leaders who have lost are Premchand Guddu, Parul Sahu and the new entrant in politics Saddhvi Ramsia Bharti.

The ministers who have won are Pradyumnya Singh Tomar, Prabhuram Choudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon, Suresh Dhakad, OPS Bhadauria and Brajendra Yadav. People have again reposed their faith in CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s leadership. The 15-month-old Congress government fell after Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 22 legislators resigned from Congress. Of the 22 lawmakers, 6 were ministers.

Seven months have passed since BJP took over the reins of power in the state. The outcome here will help BJP remain in power for 3 years.

Party hoppers come out with flying colours

The party hoppers have come out with flying colours. 17 leaders who have resigned from the Congress have won the bypoll on BJP ticket.

On the other hand, BJP leaders Narayan Singh Pawar from Biaora and Manoj Untwal from Agar have lost. Likewise, those who won on Congress ticket are Ajab Singh Kushwaha from Sumawali and Suresh Raje from Dabra. Both switched over to opposition camp from the BJP.

Credit goes to PM, workers: CM

Chouhan has said credit for party’s massive win in the by-elections goes to PM Modi and party workers. It is because of the Central Government’s policies the BJP has won all the bypolls across the country, he said, adding the party workers’ hard work has also led to this outcome.

Accept verdict and will work in opposition: Nath

State Congress President Kamal Nath said he accepts people’s verdict with humility. He said the party will work as responsible opposition. The party will always work for the people’s welfare and analyse the poll outcome, he said.

Nath, Digvijaya traitors: Scindia

“The outcome has shown Kamal Nath and Digvijya Singh are traitors,” said Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP.

He was reacting to the byelection results. “I am a BJP worker. I thank people for giving a clear mandate to the party,” he said.