'Vote dena ho to do, warna na do': Uttar Pradesh minister to farmers

Lucknow: With elections around the corner, it seems there is no control on CM Yogi's ministers. While farmers are struggling to secure fertilizer in the peak Rabi season, a minister in the Yogi government has used disparaging language against them.

On Friday evening, a farmer died in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh after waiting for two consecutive days in a queue for fertilizer. Manohar Lal, alias Munnu Kori, a state minister in the Yogi cabinet, reached the fertilizer distribution centre on Saturday and had a tiff with the waiting farmers. The dejected asked the minister as to why they are being denied fertilizer.

Irked by their outburst, the minister said, "Vote Dena Ho To Dena Warna Na Do."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 11:15 PM IST