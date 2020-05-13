Vocal for local: Home Ministry says CAPF canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for the use of products manufactured in the country, saying the novel coronavirus outbreak has taught us the importance of local manufacturing, local market and local supply chain. "In times of crisis, this local has fulfilled our demand, this local has saved us.

Local is not just the need, it is our responsibility also," he said in his address to the nation. The prime minister said from today every Indian has to become "vocal for their local", not only to buy local products, but also to promote them proudly.

Time, the prime minister said, has taught us that "we must make the local as a mantra of our life". "The global brands were sometimes also very local like this. But when people started using them, started promoting them, branding them, felt proud of them, they became global from local products," he said.