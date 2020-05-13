Vocal for local: Home Ministry says CAPF canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) canteens will sell only indigenous products from June 1.
Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the decision was taken in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to use local products. The decision will be applicable to all CAPF canteens across the country and will be implemented from June 1. The Home Ministry said that 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenous products.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for the use of products manufactured in the country, saying the novel coronavirus outbreak has taught us the importance of local manufacturing, local market and local supply chain. "In times of crisis, this local has fulfilled our demand, this local has saved us.
Local is not just the need, it is our responsibility also," he said in his address to the nation. The prime minister said from today every Indian has to become "vocal for their local", not only to buy local products, but also to promote them proudly.
Time, the prime minister said, has taught us that "we must make the local as a mantra of our life". "The global brands were sometimes also very local like this. But when people started using them, started promoting them, branding them, felt proud of them, they became global from local products," he said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)