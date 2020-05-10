Amit Shah’s Home Ministry cites Alt News amid fact checkers to check ‘fake news’, infuriates right-wing Twitter

On Sunday, the cat was the among the pigeons on Twitter, particularly among right-wing Twitter, when a document compiled by the National Cyber Research and Innovation Centre, Modernization Division, Bureau of Police, Research and Development, Ministry of Home Affairs went viral.

The document titled Fake News and Disinformation: How to spot and investigate - A guide for Law Enforcement Agencies, ostensibly to spot ‘fake news’ mentions a host of sites which many in the right-wing and among the government’s supporters consider biased against the current regime.

To reiterate, the bureau comes under the Home Ministry’s ambit which is headed by former BJP president and a man seen to be PM Modi’s closest confidant – Amit Shah.

These included The Quint and AltNews, two organisations which are viewed quite derisively by the current dispensation:

Check out the full list below:

• https://pib.gov.in/factcheck.aspx

• https://www.factcheck.org/

• https://reporterslab.org/fact-checking/

• https://factly.in/category/fake-news/

• https://www.boomlive.in/about-us/

• https://factcheck.telangana.gov.in/

• https://www.altnews.in/

• https://www.metadata2go.com/

• https://www.thequint.com/news/webqoof

• India Today -Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA)

• Times of India -Times Fact Check

• The Hindu -Fact Check

Not a single popular right-wing website including Swarajya and OpIndia.com were mentioned in the report.

Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha tweeted: “The Bureau of Police Research and Development under Ministry of Home Affairs has listed @AltNewsunder resources for both fact-checking as well as investigation assistance. As an organisation, we are happy to offer any help that could slow down the flow of misinformation.”