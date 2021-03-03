VK Sasikala quits politics, says 'Jayalalithaa’s golden rule must continue in Tamil Nadu'

Chennai: In a significant political development, V K Sasikala, aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Wednesday night announced that she is quitting politics. Only last month she had said she will take part in active politics.

The development comes against the backdrop of the BJP reportedly seeking to bring together the AIADMK and AMMK, headed by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, for the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

In a two-page statement, Sasikala reiterated her call for unity among all followers of Jayalalithaa so that the “golden rule” of MGR and Jayalalithaa could be established in Tamil Nadu for 100 more years.

“Amma’s followers must strive to ensure that the DMK, which Jayalalithaa identified as ‘evil force’ is not allowed to establish the government and Amma’s golden rule must continue in Tamil Nadu,” she said.

Thanking her supporters, she claimed she was never after power or positions and would ever remain grateful to Jayalalithaa’s supporters and the people of Tamil Nadu.