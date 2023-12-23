Vivek Bindra, Motivational Speaker, Booked For Assaulting His Wife After 8-Days Of Marriage In Noida; Visuals Surface | Twitter

Renowned motivational speaker and social media influencer Vivek Bindra has been accused of domestic violence against his wife. On December 6, Vivek Bindra married Yanika. His brother-in-law Vaibhav Kwatra filed a case against Vivek Bindra in Noida's Sector 126 police station on December 14, as per reports.

Vaibhav Kwatra, the brother-in-law of Bindra, filed a complaint

According to police, the complaint was made by Vaibhav Kwatra, the brother of Bindra's wife, Yanika, who alleged that the incident happened in the Supernova West Residency in Noida's Sector 94, where the duo resides. The case has been registered under sections 323, 504, 427 and 325 of the IPC.

#Watch: Popular motivational speaker Vivek Bindra embroiled in controversy as allegations of domestic violence against his wife surface👇



The police report filed by his brother-in-law recounts a distressing altercation that turned physical, leaving significant injuries.… pic.twitter.com/eTRo8m6zej — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 23, 2023

Vaibhav Kwatra alleged that Vivek Bindra locked his sister Yanika

As per reports, the incident happened on December 7, when Bindra and his mother, Prabha, engaged in a heated altercation. Bindra's Wife Yanika intervened to mediate, and Bindra physically assaulted her. According to the complaint, Yanika's brother alleged that Bindra locked his sister in the room and verbally and physically abused her. The assault allegedly left Yanika with significant scars on her body, as seen in a video that has gone viral on social media.

He gives motivation outside, people see him as a role model, conducts sessions on the Gita, and calls himself a businessman.

And at home, he beats his wife. Shame, shame on you Vivek Bindra. #vivekbindra #stopvivekvindra pic.twitter.com/0Ug7GgdZfN — Sonika (@PandaGallery_) December 23, 2023

According to reports, she had an ear injury that resulted in hearing loss and is being treated in a hospital. Bindra allegedly also broke her phone.

Vivek Bindra and Sandeep Maheshwari controversy

Bindra, the CEO of Bada Business Private Limited (BBPL) and a YouTube and Instagram sensation, was recently spotted sparring with popular motivational speaker and YouTuber Sandeep Maheshwari. Maheshwari posted a video on his YouTube channel, 'Big Scam Expose', featuring testimonials from students who claimed to have been duped by Bindra's company. In contrast, Bindra has refuted all charges.