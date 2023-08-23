Vistara Flight Forced To Return To Delhi Airport After Windscreen Cracks Mid-Air Due To Turbulence

Vistara Flight Forced To Return To Delhi Airport | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: Vistara flight UK 991 operating on the route from Delhi to Pune was forced to return to Delhi Airport after developing crack on the windscreen. As per reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday (August 22). The flight witnessed turbulence after which the windscreen of the aircraft developed a crack due to which the flight returned to Delhi Airport. All the passengers of the aircraft were panicked after the incident occurred but they are all safe.

Pilot decides to return after windscreen cracks

The Vistara flight departed from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) at around 5.20 in the evening on Tuesday. An hour after the take off a passenger on the flight narrated the horror that the passengers went through during the turbulence. The passenger took to social media to share the horrific experience in the flight. After the emergence of a crack on the windscreen of the aircraft, the pilot of the flight took the decision to return the flight to the Delhi Airport.

All the passengers are safe

On receiving the information of the emergency landing of the aircraft the staff at the Delhi Airport started preparation to deal with any emergency that could cause during the emergency landing. The authorites after taking all the necessary precautions gave a green signal for the flight to land at the Delhi Airport. The flight landed at the Delhi Airport after an hour of its departure. However, the flight was scheduled to land at airport in Pune at around 7.50 in the evening but could not make it due to the unprecedented emergency.

Flight reached its destination

The Vistara UK 991 Delhi-Pune flight made emergency landing at Delhi Aiport with over 100 passengers onboard. All the passengers were removed safely from the aircraft. Vistara made arrangements for the passengers to wait at the airport until the problem was fixed in the aircraft. After the aircraft was fixed all the passengers boarded the flight and continued their journey. The flight reached Pune airport at around 22.50 at night. A major mishap was averted due to the alertness of the pilot.

