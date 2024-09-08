'Visit Is Purely For Personal Reasons': Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar Dispels Rumours Of Meeting Kamala Harris During US Visit

File picture of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar | PTI

Rejecting reports that he was travelling to the United States of America to meet some top leaders there, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday clarified that it was purely a personal visit with the family.

The DCM has also released to the media a letter that he wrote to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, regarding his visit to the USA.

"I am travelling to the USA (from today) along with my family till September 15. The media reports that I am meeting former US President Barack Obama and US Vice-President Kamala Harris (who is also contesting upcoming Presidential polls there) are incorrect. It is a personal visit," he clarified in a press statement.

"As I have already informed (you), I will be proceeding to Washington on 8th September 2024 evening on a private visit and I will be back on 16th September 2024. This is for your kind information," Shivakumar said in the letter to Kharge.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar speaking to reporters here said he will be abroad for a week on a personal visit.

To a question about the agenda of his trip to the US and whether he will be meeting any big personalities there, he said, "it is a personal family trip....(meeting) no one, I'm going on a personal basis." Shivakumar also met Chief Minister Siddramaiah at his residence earlier in the day, official sources said.