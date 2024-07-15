Viral Videos Show 'Khujali Gang' Robbing People Of Their Valuables By Sprinkling Itching Powder On Them; Police Arrest 2

X

The infamous 'Khujali Gang' has once again become active in Delhi after a 12-year hiatus, as several viral videos that have recently surfaced on social media show them in action in parts of the city.

What makes people fall prey to the gang is its modus operandi. The notorious gang members first target people commuting with valuable items. They then stealthily approach them and sprinkle itching powder from behind. When the person starts itching and scratching their body vigorously, forgetting about their belongings, the gang quickly, without attracting the attention of onlookers, grabs the item and flees.

In at least three videos, Khujali Gang members can be seen robbing people of their belongings.

In the first video, a member of the gang can be seen sprinkling itching powder on a man walking on a road in Sadar Bazaar. The footage shows the man removing his clothes and scratching his body, putting down the valuable item he was carrying. Moments later, a person approaches and takes away the bag.

Watch the video:

दिल्ली में 'खुजली' वाला गैंग सक्रिय...



गैंग का व्यक्ति पीछे से खुजली वाला पाउडर डालता है. खुजली मचते ही व्यक्ति हाथ में पकड़ा सामान नीचे रख कर कपड़े उतारता है और खुजाने लग जाता है इतने में गैंग के लोग सब सामान गायब कर देते हैं। pic.twitter.com/0zvQM9OI4S — Amandeep Pillania (@APillania) July 15, 2024

In the second video, a man can be seen stopping his two-wheeler and getting down on a busy road in Sadar Bazaar to scratch himself after a member of the gang puts itching powder on him. As soon as he starts itching, a person approaches and gets away with a bag lying over the seat of the vehicle, unattended.

Watch the video here:

The third video shows a man entering a shop with a bag full of notes and scratching himself. Moments after he puts his bag on a chair and tries to relieve himself by vigorously scratching and removing his clothes, a man enters the shop and flees with the bag. The incident took place on July 5.

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the viral videos, Delhi police held a press conference and stated, "In the last two or three days, a video was doing rounds on social media which shows a man putting powder on a person and then robbing him of his belongings. After seeing the viral video, we started our investigation. Though there is no official complaint against the gang members, we identified two men who were involved in the matter and arrested them. Both of them are from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. We request the victim to come forward and lodge a complaint so that we can further investigate the matter."