 Viral Video Shows Woman Performing Mujra At Lucknow Nightclub, Excise Department Suspends License
In the viral video, a woman in a red dress was seen performing a Mujra dance to a song from the film "Sharaabi". The clip also showed men surrounding the dancer on a white carpet and drinking.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

Lucknow February 10: A video recorded at a nightclub in Lucknow has gone viral on social media, prompting action from the authorities. The viral video purportedly showed a woman performing Mujra while men consume alcohol seated on the floor. The incident reportedly took place at Lord of the Drinks lounge in Lucknow. After outrage on social media, the excise department of the Uttar Pradesh suspended the nightclub's license.

Excise Department Reacts To Viral Video:

Following the outcry, the excise department released a short statement on X: "Following the viral video concerning Lord of Drink Lounge in Summit Building, the licensing authority has taken strict action and suspended the bar's license." In addition to suspending the nightclub's license, the authorities also seized the property.

