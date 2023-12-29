Viral Video Shows Odisha MLA Bhupendra Singh Falling Flat On His Face On Cricket Pitch While Batting, Hospitalised

Odisha MLA Bhupendra Singh fell flat on his face while trying to exhibit his batting skills in Kalahandi district | X

Odisha: Cricket is a religion in India, so goes the famous saying. Many also call it the sport that unites India, a country of 1.4 billion people. There's hardly anyone in the country who did not play the sport while they were growing up. The habit and the love for Cricket is such that whenever given an opportunity, people grab the bat with both hands (pun intended) and do not shy away from swinging and hitting a few lofty shots. However, once such attempt by an MLA in Odisha proved costly for the leader.

MLA from Odisha's Narla seat, Bhupendra Singh, had gone to inaugurate a sports programme in Kalahandi recently. However, the batsman within Bhupendra Singh arose looking at the pitch and with young boys and admirers watching, the MLA decided to take the bat in his hands.

The stage was set. Bhupendra Singh was ready with a bat in his hand and did not even bother to tap it owing to his open stance. A boy could be seen recording the MLA ready to face the ball.

As soon as the bowler bowled a slow short ball, the MLA rightly tried to play a pull shot. However, the excessive foot movement and lack of balance led to the MLA falling flat on his face, literally.

A video of the entire incident went viral on social media. It shows how the MLA stepped out with his bat for a wild swing at the ball, only to find himself with his face on the pitch and an injury to heal.

क्रिकेट खेलते गिरे विधायक, हुए जख्मी!



ओडिशा के नारला के बीजेडी विधायक भूपेन्द्र सिंह कालाहांडी में एक खेल प्रतियोगिता का उद्घाटन करने गए, तभी बल्लेबाजी में हाथ आजमाने लगे, शॉट मारने की कोशिश में पिच पर जा गिरे और बुरी तरह चोटिल हो गए. अस्पताल में इलाज जारी है, वीडियो वायरल हो… pic.twitter.com/qEhLerJYG3 — Gyanendra Shukla (@gyanu999) December 29, 2023

According to the latest update, the MLA has been hospitalised due to the injuries sustained after the severe fall. Meanwhile, the video went viral, with netizens commenting on the clip and advising politicians to restrict themselves on the political pitch rather than trying their hands on the cricket pitch.