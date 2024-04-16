Viral Video: Drunk Man Suffers Burn Injuries As He Dances Holding Firecracker Box Above His Head At Wedding Procession

In a shocking incident that's doing rounds on social media, a drunk guest at what seems to be a wedding function is seen dancing. While dancing, out of excitement he picked up a firecracker box and held it above his head and continued enjoying his dance. Soon all the crackers inside the box struck spark and the person holding the box and other guests suffered burn injuries. As the firecrackers in the box caught fire, his clothes too caught fire causing him to collapse on the ground. He immediately threw away the box.

Netizens sprung into hilarious spree of discussion over the video, most of them criticising how a few guests spoil wedding functions by such acts. Some included a tinge of sarcasm while mocking the the drunk man in the videw by saying that such people keep the memories of a wedding alive for a longer time.

Ye hi yaadgar bnate hai bharat ko — deepTanwar (@deepetanwar) April 12, 2024

The exact location of the incident is not known yet, however the possibility of the video being shot in Haryana cannot be ruled out. @DhillonParvesh said, "Its normal in Haryana".

Controversial wedding functions

Wedding processions have often hit the headlines for controversial reasons in India. Earlier this month on 1st of April, in a shameful incident that was reported in Punjab's Ludhiana, a professional dancer who was performing at a wedding function was targeted and harassed by a group of guests who were reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the function. After a video capturing the act went viral on social media, 3 people were booked by Samrala Police in the incident. The main accused was believed to be Head Constable Jagroop Singh of Punjab Police. He was reportedly deployed as one of the gunmen with Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), posted at Police Commissionerate Ludhiana.