Viral skin disease Lumpy infects thousands of cows in Rajasthan

A dreaded and viral disease 'Lumpy' is wreaking havoc in nine districts of Rajasthan including Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaisalmer. As per reports, more than 3000 cows have died and 50000 have been infected by it. This disease is also spreading in bulls and buffaloes and there is no specific treatment available for the disease till now.

The Government of India has issued an advisory to apply the 'Goat Pox' vaccine, which protects the goats.

A team of scientists and doctors from the centre reached Rajasthan on Monday and is visiting the affected districts like Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jalore, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Pali and Sirohi. The state government has issued an alert for Dungarpur, Banswara, Udaipur, Rajsamand and the districts adjoining the Gujarat border.

"This is a viral disease which is spreading rapidly and affecting mostly the cattle. It not only affects the skin but the organs also as the nutritional level of cattle is not very good. It is difficult to control it in Gaushalas during this rainy season as this is a vector-borne disease and spread mostly through flies, mosquitoes and ticks," said Dr Tapesh Mathur, the Joint Director in the Directorate of Gopalan.

The officials told that currently, the death rate of animals in this disease is 2 to 3 per cent. It does not spread among the human population. Animals are being injected with antibiotics for treatment. Supportive treatment is also being given.

Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria said,

"Instructions have been given to provide medicines in all the districts. Rs 1 lakh has already been given to each district as the emergency fund. Teams have been deployed in all the affected districts. Control rooms have been set up at Jaipur headquarters along with districts affected by the disease."

Notably, the cattle population in Rajasthan is very good. There are 1.39 crore cows in Rajasthan and it is number six in the country in terms of the number of cows and second in the country with 1.37 crore buffaloes.